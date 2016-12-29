Actor Charlie Sheen has been criticised for appearing to suggest he would like President-elect Donald Trump to become the next celebrity to die in 2016.

In a tweet following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, who passed away just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, Sheen wrote: " Dear God. Trump next please, Trump next please, Trump next please..."

His statement, which was pinned to the top of his twitter page, was retweeted more than 23,000 times by some of his 11.8 million followers, and has received 42,000 likes so far – but has also drawn criticism from Trump supporters.

Several people commented there would be outrage if someone had made the same comment about President Barack Obama, while one user said his comments were an example liberal hypocrisy.

The actor previously commented on Trump's presidential bid back in 2015, appearing to offer to act as his vice president.

Sheen wrote: "dear O. Wilson, they took your comment out of context! I'm honoured! Thank u! If Trump will hv me I'd be his VP in a heartbeat! #TrumpSheen16" (sic)

His comments had come in response to a statement by Owen Wilson about the difference between Trump and mainstream politicians, suggesting watching Trump was like watching Sheen.

However, just five weeks before Sheen suggested he would happily be Trump's vice presidential pick, the actor had hit out at the Republican, referring to him as "a sad and silly homunculus" and stating Trump's words were "as poignant as a sack of cat farts".