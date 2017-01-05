Celebrity feud in 2017 started with a bitter tussle between rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy as the two had a heated exchange over the former's ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran on social media. After much back and forth, Brown has finally taken responsibility for his "ignorance" and accepted to settle differences with the Crank That singer in a "man to man" boxing match.

The Loyal singer made the big announcement about the "celebrity boxing" fight with Soulja Boy with an Instagram post on 4 January.

In the wordy caption accompanying it, the 27-year-old rapper addressed the "negativity" surrounding their beef and referred to himself as a "clown".

"It's been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity. Now that we have your undivided attention.... Boxing match set. Legally. Man to man," Brown wrote adding in big bold letters, "No more dissing and no more bullshit. me as a black man, looked back at my actions on social media and what i thought of myself is this... 'clown'."

The New Flame hitmaker continued to talk about the recent social media feud with 26-year-old Soulja Boy – real name DeAndre Cortez Way – and accepted to settle their differences in the ring.

"So this isn't an apology. I'm taking responsibility for my ignorance," Tran's ex-boyfriend said before calling out 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather and professional boxer Adrien Broner for the epic clash.

According to reports, Soulja Boy has claimed that the bout will take place in Las Vegas in March and all time legend Mayweather would train for the three-round fight.

He shared a poster announcing the celebrity boxing match. "It's going down! Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me," he wrote.

Brown and the Pretty Boy Swag hitmaker had earlier locked horns over comments on Tran's photos. While Soulja Boy launched a nasty rant on Twitter, Brown allegedly responded with a video threatening him.