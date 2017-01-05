Hollywood couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth was practically inseparable during the holiday season as they celebrated New Year together with close family members and friends. Adorable pictures of them posing as lovebirds flooded the social media and that sweet New Year's kiss swept fans off their feet.

As the popular couple continues to spread their love, rumour has it that the two might be closer than ever as they make plans for starting a family in 2017.

Miley and Liam "have been having very serious conversations in the past few months about family," claimed a recent gossip report by Daily Mail. Apparently, the couple wanted to have children for some time now, but they were unsure, according to the report originally published in OK! Magazine.

A source close to the pop-star implied that although she is open to adoption, Miley is not against being a biological mother either. "Miley and Liam both say they're in the mindset right now that if she gets pregnant, then great, but if she doesn't, it's OK."

The idea of adopting children seems to have become prominent after the Wrecking Ball singer's trip to Haiti in 2011 to help fit hearing aids on less-fortunate children. Speaking about her life-changing experience, she said at the time: "I felt so drawn to helping others...and immediately wanted to look for another chance to go back and help again".

Perhaps the experience has left an impact on Miley as the insider claims, "She's looking at adoption more seriously, Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world... She wants to adopt them all."

While the star couple is yet to confirm the news, it seems Miley is quite attracted to the little ones as she recently visited a children's hospital with The Hunger Games actor to spread holiday cheer. Back at her own home, the singer's mother Tish was also apparently adopted, while her father Billy Ray brought up Tish's children from a previous marriage like his own.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the couple for a comment and is awaiting response.