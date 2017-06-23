There's no doubt that Chris Brown is a doting father to daughter Royalty, but before she was conceived, the 28-year-old R&B singer actually planned to start a family with Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has made some shocking revelations about his relationship with Tran. The singer has confessed that he was trying to have a baby with the American actress while they were dating. But his plans were shattered when he learnt about Guzman's pregnancy.

"During me and Karrueche's [first] breakup, like August and September [2013] was when my child was conceived. As the time goes on, I am on this tour, this big tour we doing. I get a phone call, a girl crying and I am like, 'What's up?'" the Ayo singer reveals in his documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

"I am like, 'What's wrong with you?' And she was like, 'Yo, he is not the father. You the father of the baby.' At this time, I am in a relationship, I am trying to get my girl pregnant at the time, and I am trying to do the right thing as a boyfriend, not cheat and not mess with no girl, none of that stuff, so I am like whoa!" he added.

Things went haywire between Brown and Tran soon after the latter learnt about his love child and they broke up in 2015. However, the bitterness between the estranged couple escalated when the Royalty album hitmaker went on multiple social media rants against the model. Tran eventually acquired a five-year restraining order against her ex by claiming that he physically abused her on multiple occasions during their relationship.

Tran is currently dating rapper Quavo and reportedly wants to skip public events in order to avoid a run-in with her ex-boyfriend. "Quavo wants her to be by his side during the event [BET Awards 2017], especially since he's performing. Karrueche does not want any drama with her ex and doesn't want to do anything to provoke Chris. She knows, first hand, how impulsive and unpredictable Chris can be. So, she wants to avoid the possibility of a big fight on the red carpet," a source told Hollywood Life.