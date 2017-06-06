After making headlines for her much-publicised split from Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa; newly single mum Christina El Moussa has been packing on some fun outings with her girls. Most recently, the popular house flipper spent some family time with her 6-year-old daughter and two other young girls at what seemed to be an ice-skating ring.

The mother-of-two appeared to be in high spirits as she ganged-up with the ladies in an adorable group photo on Instagram. "You all look so beautiful and happy," an ecstatic fan commented, adding, "A great family thing to do. I am a fan!"

Soon the flurry of comments began as fans of the reality star posed all sorts of questions ranging from her personal life to the next season of her hit HGTV show Flip or Flop.

"Looks like fun, but mommy is all alone, and needs a date," one Instagram user shared, while another added, "'Smart never goes out of style' what a great shirt and so true. Girls, words to live by," referring to a sassy quote on one's of the girls' tee-shirt.

"You are one hot momma," someone else commented on the photo featuring the mother-daughter duo. Her one-year-old son Brayden was missing in the photo.

Of late, the 33-year-old reality star is either busy jetting around the world with her "bestie" or posing for sassy pictures with her daughter making statements such as "normal is boring".

On the other hand, Christina's estranged husband Tarek has been doing interviews post his split talking about his single life and his future plans to star in dating shows like The Bachelor.

"I've really never been single before. It's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun," the father-of-two told E! News. "I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls."

Tarek split from his wife of seven years in January, and while he still has work commitments with her for HGTV's house-remodeling show; the 35-year-old TV star admitted that he is "open to for dating shows."

"I'm ready to date and be healthy. I mean, the last three years have really kicked my butt: cancer, back, 50-pound weight swing. I'm finally in a place where I'm healthy, happy and I'm ready to move forward," he added.