Amid rumours that the hit HGTV show Flip Or Flop could be pulled off air following Christina and Tarek El Moussa's divorce, a new report has claimed that the mother-of-two could be eyeing for her own spinoff series.

Interestingly, the new show could have a "younger" and "better-looking" co-star replacing Christina's former husband, if latest reports are to be believed.

"[Christina] has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him," a source told InTouch Weekly shedding light on the 33-year-old's ambitious plans post their divorce.

"She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking costar," the source added.

According to the magazine, Christina has been ambiguous about her TV career and did not deny the rumours about her own series without Tarek. "I don't know. I've got so many things going on. I'm working on so much already," she had said.

Meanwhile, another source claimed that the design show star is of the view that she can be a bigger celebrity on her own, without any help from Tareq.

"She not only told Tarek that she would start her own design show, but she fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV's biggest stars thanks to Fixer Upper, her show with husband Chip," an insider quipped. "Christina has told Tarek many times that she didn't really ever need him."

The news comes amid rumours that the HGTV is planning to cancel their hit Flip Or Flop series as El Moussa's divorce news has attracted bad publicity. "They're livid about the very public drama between two of their biggest stars and think it's hurting their brand tremendously," the source continued.

The network is believed to have asked the estranged couple to sort things out and "reunite to save the show". "The network basically said, 'You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together'," claimed the report.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split in December 2016, although reports said that the former couple were living separately for months.