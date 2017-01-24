Bella Hadid seems to have had enough of the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd and his new romance with singer Selena Gomez. The cat walk queen sent out a subtle message with her recent photograph as she cosied up to Italian designer Riccardo Tisci in a "hot sandwich".

Bella, who has flown to the French capital along with her BFF Kendall Jenner, to showcase the Givenchy Fall/Winter line in the Paris Fashion week, posed for an intimate photograph on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old was pictured with her legs draped around Givenchy's creative director as she leaned in for a kiss.

Tisci shared the picture on his Instagram account with the caption, "a night out with my sexy birds, hot sandwich."

In the picture, Bella can be seen with her lips puckered while her close friend Kendall is resting her head on the other side of the designer. Tisci is holding Bella's head as he parts his lips for the kiss.

Both the Victoria's Secret models are dressed in sheer tops in the photograph with their Italian friend.

The cosy photograph with her designer friend comes not long after her ex boyfriend – The Weeknd – was spotted kissing the Hands To Myself singer. The lingerie model was reportedly upset that her ex "moved on so quickly" with the 24-year-old songstress after their amicable split in November.

"Bella [Hadid] and Abel [Tesfaye]'s (The Weeknd's legal name) split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and pissed that he's moved on so quickly with Selena [Gomez]," a report stated.

Another source added, "Bella [Hadid] feels like she's been stabbed in the back. She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see."

Following news of Selena and Abel's blossoming romance, Bella even unfollowed the pop star on Instagram, sparking rumours of a fresh feud.