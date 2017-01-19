Christina El Moussa, who shot to fame with her design reality show Flip or Flop, is reportedly going through a difficult phase following her split from husband Tarek El Moussa.

According to a Hollywood Life report, the HGTV co-host is "overwhelmed by life without her husband". The report also added that she was "working hard to keep it all together after their split".

The former reality TV couple made their split news public in December 2016 after allegedly spending months in separate houses.

Although the divorce seemed to be long-pending, the couple is yet to finalise the legalities due to concerns of splitting their massive fortune that they have accumulated over the years.

"Tarek [El Moussa] moved out of the massive home they shared together several months ago. Since then Christina has been leaning on a small team of nannies who help her with their two small kids as she juggles business obligations and managing the household," a source was quoted as saying by Hollywood Life.

However, amid all this Christina's ex-husband is reportedly enjoying his newfound single status.

"Tarek visits the Venetian gentleman's club in Anaheim all the time," the gossip website claimed informing about the TV star's alleged visits to the strip clubs.

"He spends a couple hundred bucks and stays for a few hours, gets some lap dances from the exotic dancers and then leaves. He tries to keep a low profile when he comes in, he doesn't make it rain or anything but he sure enjoys the ladies. He will toss back a couple of drinks sometimes alone, sometimes with a friend."

Amid all these unverified rumours, there are also talks about the popular reality series being cancelled as the looming divorce continues to bring bad publicity.

"Producers are planning to pull Flip or Flop. They're livid about the very public drama between two of their biggest stars and think it's hurting their brand tremendously," InTouch Weekly reported.