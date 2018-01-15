Coco Austin has reclaimed the crown of curvy women, informing her 2.9m Instagram she is the one to credit for the "derriere phenomenon".

The 38-year-old model, real name Nicole Austin, claims that at the start of her career, "to have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world". Austin says that before the likes of Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, she "helped changed the minds of what booty was".

Austin claims that she came before the plastic surgery craze, stating in the lengthy Instagram post: "I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful.

"This was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze."

She later adds: "To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modelling world. But I helped changed the minds of what booty was.

"Today it's a normal thing to see all different shapes and sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history..I don't want to toss it aside like it was nothing...I'd like to think some of my modelling was meaningful... After tons of calendars, DVDs over 100 magazine covers and editorials I'm still standing.."

Austin, who has been married to rapper-actor Ice-T since 2002, shared her thoughts alongside a very provocative picture of herself in a string thong and bikini top crouched astride a green motorbike. She shoots the camera a seductive look while sporting blue eye shadow and pink lipstick.

The snap has gained much traction since it was posted, with fans commenting on it in their droves.

One person wrote: "You are wonderful, baby," while someone else said: "Good for you, that's awesome. God Bless you, T and the family."

"Such an inspiration!! We love you and Ice!! Your both always free speaking never just going along with rest. Love your body!!!" another quipped.

Whilst another admirer added: "Absolutely! I'm the same age as you and I clearly remember those days! You helped society embrace and appreciate women with curves and I love you for it!!!!"

California-born Austin bursted onto the modelling scene at the age of 18 specialising in swimsuit, lingerie and body modelling for mainly calendars, catalogues and videos. She became a television star in 2011 when she appeared in reality show, Ice Loves Coco with her husband for E!

The show ran for three seasons and ended in February 2014.