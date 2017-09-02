Coco Austin has unveiled a risque collection of her Cocolicious lingerie and showcased her famous curves and pert derriere in a series of barely-there bodysuits made of sheer fabric on her website, which is also available for sale on Amazon.

Austin also posted one of her lingerie collections on her official Instagram page, wherein she is seen showing off her booty in a mirror room, incurring the wrath of fans.

The mum-of-one is wearing a white body suit with see-through panels as she captioned the post, "This bodysuit is perfect for your honey or just to wear it with jeans! #CocoLiciousLingerie. Get it on Amazon or in the link in bio."

Instagram users have mom-shamed the 38-year-old and urged her to think about her baby Chanel Nicole Marrow. A user commented, "Unfollowing this lady. Show this picture to your daughter at a right time and see if it will back fire on you."

Another said, "Please please think about your daughter. No one wants to look at their mom "splayed" like this. It will come back to haunt you for sure." Several Instagram users urged her to be a good role model to her daughter.

"As a mom of three daughters remember they mimic what they see, what the mother is doing. Don't be shocked when she poses the same sexual ways exposing her body," a furious female wrote in the comments section.

"Let me ask you a question if your daughter was doing the same thing would you approve of the great role model....Wait til she gets older hey guys look at my mom....with all her private parts hanging out real classy there," wrote another user.

However, some users came to her support and defended her saying, "Everyone can stop mommy shaming her. It must be so hard being so f**king perfect all the time."

Another pointed out, "All of these judgemental so called people just stop its her body and her life, nobody ain't perfect tell me you haven't done s**t like this before she's just being her self-nothing wrong with that."