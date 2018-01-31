A lot has been said about the final season of Game of Thrones. Apart from the never-ending fan theories, there are plenty of discussions about the premiere date of season 8. A recent report even quoted the show's lead actress Maisie Williams and claimed that the show would return in spring next year.

The 20-year-old English actress, however, dismissed the rumours and claimed she never spoke about GoT return date. "Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date "quote" I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she said in a tweet.

The return date still remains a mystery as the filming for the highly anticipated final season is still undergoing. While uncertainties around the premiere date keep fan guessing, a poster (fan-made) is being circulated on social media which claims the premiere date of the show is 14 April 2019.

However, HBO has not issued any such statement and given that there is at least a year before the show's return, an official confirmation can only be expected after the summer of this year. The final six episode of the fantasy series is set to tie all the story threads.

The seventh season ended with multiple twists and revelations including the shocking and awkward sex scene between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. As of now, the followers of the show know that they are related as aunt and nephew since Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Aerys Targaryen.

Dany's beloved dragon Viserion was killed by the Night's King but was resurrected by the king of the undead as an ice dragon which he rode and destroyed the century-old wall in order to march towards Winterfell. His advance down south towards the human-populated realm is set to bring a great war and Jon Snow may lead the forces.

Jaimie Lannister, who was loyal to Cersei, his twin and incest lover, finally dumped the evil queen in Westeros and marched towards Winterfell to aide Jon Snow in the great battle. Sansa, on the other hand, has emerged as a great player in the game of politics and has her assassin sister Arya and brother Bran - who is also the three-eyed Raven, on the other side.

It remains to be seen, how the show unfolds and who will make it alive till the end. Game of Thrones season 8 will return in 2019.