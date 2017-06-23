Number six ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa is not too pleased that his division's title will likely not be defended for over a year.

Current champion Conor McGregor won the title in November 2016 at UFC 205 but since then, the Irishman had been pursuing a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather.

With the big money fight finally confirmed to take place on 26 August, there is a high chance that McGregor can go the whole of 2017 without defending the title, despite UFC president Dana White's claims.

And Chiesa, who takes on Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112 on Sunday (25 June), is frustrated at the prospect of a win not taking him any closer to a shot at the lightweight title.

"We don't need to beat around the bush. Conor's doing what he's doing is f*****g retarded," Chiesa said, as quoted on Fox Sports. "What Conor is doing is ridiculous."

"It's a tricky decision, and it's all tricky because we're sitting and waiting for one guy to do something, and you've got 10 guys spring loaded to do something. Like we're all gunning to be world champion and it sucks just having to sit back and wait to see what this guy does.

"By the time the Floyd fight happens, his belt will have not moved for a year. This division has already been plagued by delays. Look when [Anthony] Pettis was champion, how many fights we had. We had none. There's never been an interim title. Once again the lightweight division is back logged so it kind of sucks. It really does."

Despite his natural frustration, "Maverick" cannot deny McGregor his props for landing such a big money fight which is expected to earn him in excess of $100m (£78m). He went on to say that it would be impossible for anyone to turn down.

"As upset as I am in the state of the lightweight division, I'd probably do the same thing if I were Conor and I had $100 million waiting for me," he added.

"I don't blame him for doing what he's doing but it sucks for the rest of us."