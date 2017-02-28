A coroner has said he will rule the 30 British people who died in the 2015 terrorist attack in Tunisia were "unlawfully killed" while condemming police actions of the day.

The families of those who died at the seaside resort of Sousse had pushed for a "neglect" conclusion after they accused tour operator TUI of failing to adequately protect their guests.

The corner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, had previously ruled out a neglect hearing before delivering his ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the holidaymakers were not "dependant" on the travel agency or the hotel at the time of their deaths.

The seven-week inquest sought to determine how much the UK Government and travel firms were aware about the potential risk of a terrorist attack against holidaymakers in the area.

Tunisian police were also accused of "deliberately and unjustifiably" delaying their response to the shooting, only arriving to shoot dead gunman Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi after he had already murdered 38 people, more than 40 minutes after the shooting started.

During the inquest hearing, Loriane-Smith described the actions of police on the day of the shooting as "at best shambolic, at worst, cowardly".

Yacoubi carried out the massacre four months after Islamist terrorists killed 22 people in a mass shooting at the Bardo National Museum in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Lawyers for the families claim TUI did not take terrorism warnings from the UK Foreign Office seriously enough, claiming holidaymakers were told the country is "100% safe".

The Foreign Office still advises against all travel to four areas of Tunisia and all but essential travel to the rest of the country as the threat of a terrorist attack remain high.

The 30 Britons killed in the Sousse attacks makes it the UK's biggest loss of life from a terrorist attack since the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

