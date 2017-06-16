Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and the forward has already informed the club of his decision, a source has told IBTimes UK.

The prosecutor's office in the Spanish capital is alleging the Portugal international used a business structure created in 2010 to hide his image rights income from the Spanish authorities. He is accused of evading tax of €14.7m (£13m,$16m) from 2011 to 2014.The Champions League and the La Liga winners say they have "full confidence" in their player, insisting Ronaldo had "always shown a clear will to fulfil all his tax obligations."

A source has now told IBTimes UK that Ronaldo is "outraged" with these allegations. The Ballon d'Or winner feels he was unfairly and disproportionately singled out as an example, despite having voluntarily paid his taxes. This situation has left him determined to leave Spain.

Ronaldo joined the 12-time European champions from Manchester United in 2009. He helped Real win the Champions League in June, where they defeated Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff - his third Champions League success with the La Liga giants.

It remains to be seen whether Real will sanction Ronaldo's sale during this summer transfer window. The forward scored 41 goals across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side as they celebrated the double last season. The former United star's form will see him attract interest from the Old Trafford club and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish outfit are to hold a presidential election this summer and the last date for filing nominations is on 18 June.