Fans of former US agent Luke Hobbs have every reason to rejoice as a spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Deckard Shaw has been confirmed for 2019. The former WWE star lost no time in taking to social media to add to the anticipation over a Hobbs vs Shaw flick.

The Rock shared a teaser clip from Furious 7 – featuring an intense fight scene from when Hobbs and Shaw were stuck with each other in prison. Alongside, in the cheeky style of his brawny character, he announced, "Daddy's gotta go back to work."

"Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz," the wrestler-turned-actor wrote.

He went on to acknowledge Universal Studios and co-star Statham's contribution towards "wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans". Johnson also appeared to mend fences with his F&F co-stars following the recent upheaval sparked by actor Tyrese Gibson.

The Baywatch hunk shared, "I've enjoyed droppin' blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool."

"Let's have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don't like it, we're happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum," he added.

The Fast and Furious feud has been grabbing eyeballs for quite some time now and the latest announcement of a Hobbs spinoff has done little to quash the rumours. Most recently, franchise star Vin Diesel even weighed in on the controversy – mainly surrounding the delay in Fast and Furious 9 – and explained that it isn't anyone's fault.

"The franchise is in need of maintenance," he wrote alongside a still from the film with Johnson's Hobbs. "My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned."