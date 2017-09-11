"Mrs Grey will see you now" flashes on the screen as bride-to-be Anastasia Steele preps to exchange vows with her billionaire boyfriend Christian Grey in the new trailer of Fifty Shades Freed.

The final chapter of the erotic trilogy will be released in time for next Valentine's Day, and by the looks of the first teaser, it seems everything is not rosy for the newly-married couple.

After teasing Anastasia's (played by Dakota Johnson) first look in a white bridal gown, the teaser video cuts to the couple's wedding day, where they are seen exchanging rings. And all this while, a love-struck Christian (Jamie Dornan) is seen reciting his wedding vows.

"I solemnly vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others," he says as his stunning bride takes the centre-stage in an uncharacteristically conventional white gown. "I promise to trust and respect you and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live. All that I have is now yours."

Shortly after the wedding, and a picturesque honeymoon, however, things seem to take a familiar turn with a now-brazen Anastasia giving in to the world of her husband's dark drama and foreplay.

As pictures of kinky games crop up, Johnson is seen stripping down to racy lingerie to meet the demands of her role as Mrs Grey.

One of the eye-grabbing moments – just like last instalment's elevator shot – is a mirror scene featuring the newly-weds. Decked in nothing but a skimpy lingerie-esque outfit, Johnson looks into the mirror while Christian grabs her from the back, sending fans into meltdown.

But, marital bliss won't last long for the Greys, who are seen getting embroiled in dark events which involve gunshots, car chases and an unexpected appearance by Anastasia's ex-boss Jack Hyde.

Since being shared on social media, the one-minute long Fifty Shades Freed trailer has sparked quite the frenzy among fans. "I cannot wait," tweeted one excited user, as another teased the plot, adding, "Why does Jack have to be like the sexiest kidnapper ever!!! Christian, Jack AND Sawyer in Freed."

Fifty Shades Freed arrives in theatres on 9 February, 2018.