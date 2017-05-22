UFC president Dana White has revealed that Georges St-Pierre will fight the welterweight champion when he is ready to compete.

The former welterweight king returned to the UFC after over three years and was soon scheduled to face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

However, with the fight being announced in March, and no confirmed date two months on, White called the fight off, saying that they will not wait for the Canadian, who was expected to fight after October, again.

"The thing was supposed to happen in July," White said. "Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We're not waiting for GSP. We're moving on with the division, and Yoel Romero will get the next shot."

While the fight is still not officially off, St-Pierre suspects it was a tactic by the UFC president to put pressure on him to fight earlier while Bisping claims he has not heard anything about the bout being cancelled.

However, White recently revealed that the 35-year-old will instead face the welterweight champion when he comes back.

"[St-Pierre] says he will fight whoever the 170-pound champion is when he comes back," White said, as quoted on MMAMania.

The current champion of course is Tyron Woodley, who is expected to defend his title against Demian Maia, who is fresh off his split decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211.

As for what that means for the middleweight division, White already stated that Romero was next in line for Bisping's title shot. However, the Briton has stated that his knee has still not healed from surgery and that he will need time, which could pave the way for an interim middleweight title fight.

"We're trying to put together that Bisping-Romero fight," White said. "If [Bisping] can't fight this summer, we'll probably create an interim title between Romero and Robert Whittaker."