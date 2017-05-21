Floyd Mayweather Jr remains optimistic that a meeting with Conor McGregor will happen, stating that a cross-code boxing clash against the mixed martial arts star is the only possibility that makes sense with regards to a potential return to the boxing ring.

Hopes that significant progress regarding such a super fight had been made were raised earlier this week, when UFC president Dana White reached an agreement with the company's straight-talking lightweight champion and stated that he was now set to begin talks with Mayweather's camp. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennett also confirmed reports that McGregor had applied for a boxing license in Nevada.

"Money" has been in the United Kingdom recently in his role as a promoter for the formidable Gervonta Davis.

Speaking after his protege successfully defended the IBF super-featherweight title for the first time with a dominant third-round stoppage of Liam Walsh at the Copper Box Arena, the undefeated former five-weight world champion reiterated that a lucrative bout against McGregor is the only thing that would tempt him to don the gloves once more.

Mayweather retired in September 2015 after equalling Rocky Marciano's record of 49-0 with victory over Andre Berto.

"I never said that [he was guaranteed to fight again] but if I do fight, there is a 90% chance it's against Conor McGregor," the 40-year-old, who says he is now effectively chasing his own records, told reporters during a post-fight press conference.

Asked if there was a boxer out there that could coax him out of retirement, he said: "Absolutely not. I've talked about this before. The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I've accomplished everything that I want to accomplish, but I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over."

"A 90% chance I fight Conor McGregor"



"I'm chasing my own records"



Floyd Mayweather opens up on super-fight... pic.twitter.com/6v4EkEn22G — BT Sport Boxing ðŸ¥Š (@BTSportBoxing) May 21, 2017

On the potential for an obvious mismatch, he added: "Conor McGregor is a professional, and I'm a professional. He's a stand-up fighter, and I'm a stand-up fighter. He kicks a** in the octagon and I kick a** in a boxing ring. At the end of the day it's still a**-kicking. It is what it is. We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans of the world demand that fight, we have to give the fans and people what they want to make them happy."

Interviewed in the ring on Saturday night, Mayweather, who sparred with Davis in camp, said that he believes the McGregor fight will happen and expressed a desire to see both "Tank" and another member of his Mayweather Promotions stable, former WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack, compete on the undercard.