David Beckham recently enjoyed some quality time with his six-year-old daughter Harper. And, David's wife Victoria could not stop herself from giving her fans a glimpse at how her husband and daughter spent their time together.

The fashion designer has shared a sweet photo on Instagram that shows David and Harper enjoying a father and daughter moment while in a swimming pool. In the adorable snap, the two are seen sharing a strand of spaghetti with their eyes closed.

"The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much kisses," the 43-year-old Victoria wrote alongside the picture - and most of her 18.2 million fans agreed and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap, which has racked up more than 621,000 likes on Instagram.

"Perfect daddy," a fan commented, while another added, "Lovely pic of father and daughter xx."

Another admirer wrote, "Beautiful Daddy Daughter picture. The love this family have for one another is wonderful", while someone else said, "Melts your heart. Nothing like a photo of loving parent and child moment!"

David also took to the social media platform to share sweet photos of him with Harper and sons Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12.

In the first photo, David and Cruz are seen smiling and posing with their arms wrapped around each other while enjoying their time at the beach. David went shirtless and wore a straw hat for the beach look and flaunted his numerous tattoos, while Cruz sported a black T-shirt.

In the next snap, David and Harper are seen posing for the camera with their heads gently touching each other's. The father and daughter are wearing matching coloured outfits in the photo.

The former footballer then posted a picture of him with his arms on Romeo's shoulders as they shared a smile for the cameras.

"Beautiful times ❤️❤️❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," David wrote alongside the post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million likes on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"Wow absolutely stunning beautiful pretty congratulations best regards ," a fan said and another added, "Love all your pics with your kids."

A follower said, "Beautiful family", while another user added, "Having a family is such a beautiful thing I don't know what I will do without my own and It's great to see some celebs still have the strength to keep it together after all these yes this is a wonderful thing much blessing to you and yours my brodda God bless for the New Year."