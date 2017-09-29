David Beckham is a doting father to his 6-year-old daughter Harper and he has proved it on multiple occasions. But his recent video has melted the heart of millions of his fans as he teaches his youngest child how to play football.

On Thursday, 28 September, the retired football superstar shared two sweet videos of his little girl's first training session. "Someone's ready for her first football lesson," the proud daddy captioned the first video shot in black and white.

And it appears, six-year-old Harper would take her father's legacy quite further as she handled the ball like a pro in the second video. Beckham was passing the ball while standing across Harper, who was kicking it quite impressively. The videos have garnered more than three million views in last 12 hours and fans found those "Beautiful for so many reasons."

"It's so cute your girl is the footballer of the family you are a great daddy," one of Beckham's fan praised his sports idol. "I imagine what your pride is in teaching your daughter to play football," added another.

Many thought Harper will top the sports as "She has the best teacher." Another one gushed about the little girl's foot skills and said: "I love how she plays football." Beckham has always been adored for being a rock support for his four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

During an interview in Malaysia for AIA's #WhatsYourWhy campaign, the former English footballer gushed about his daughter. "In the summer, we go to LA usually and we will go on family hikes, at least twice a week. I used to have Harper on my back for most of it and now she's a little bit stubborn and doesn't want to get on Daddy's back anymore – she wants to do it herself," he told the press.

"But then sometimes, she does get on dad's back," he added.