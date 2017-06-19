David Beckham is a family man. His wife Victoria and their children adore him for being the perfect husband and an inspiring father.

The former Real Madrid footballer leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showing his love and affection for Victoria and their brood. So, on Father's Day, Victoria and their children let their man behind their happiness know how they feel about him with a special tribute on social media.

The former Spice Girl and her children took to Instagram to share sweet messages and praised David on the special occasion.

Victoria shared a photo of her husband with their four children. "The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much X kisses from us all x," she wrote alongside the photo.

She also shared a sweet handmade card from their only daughter Harper, 5, which said: "I love hanging out with you."

The celebrity couple's eldest son Brooklyn, 18, shared a throwback photo of him as a baby seated on his father shoulder with the caption, "Happy Father's Day. Your the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you."

Romeo thanked his father for being the best dad in the world. The 14-year-old shared a recent image. "Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. Thank you for always being there for me," he wrote alongside the photo.

Cruz, 12, shared two video clips of him with his father at a Stone Roses concert. The second clip, which has been captioned, "Guess I have competition", shows them both singing along to the tune of the rock band.

David also took to the photo and video sharing application to thank his father and mother for their support. "Happy Fathers Dad... Along with my mum the support they gave me helped me achieve my dream .. Thanks Dad," he wrote alongside a photo of him with his father with two huge football trophies in front of them.