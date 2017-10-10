Demi Lovato, who regularly posts eye-catching photos of herself on social media, has yet again caused a meltdown with an attractive snap of herself on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing application, the Sorry Not Sorry singer shared the picture, which shows her striking a sultry pose while sprawled across the floor in just a white shirt. She is seen flaunting her slender legs with her tresses cascading behind her shoulders.

"@angelokritikos," the British singer wrote alongside the image, which has already garnered more than 880,000 likes, with fans praising her in the comments section.

"Omg you looking so hot Demi ❤️," a fan said.

Another added, "You are beautiful inside and out ❤❤"

"Mmm sweetheart I'm so in love you are so beautiful," a user said.

Another added, "You should never ever be insecure again you are an absolute goddess queen."

However, some Instagram users, who were not pleased with the photo, accused the songstress of doctoring the image and called the photo "disgusting".

"Actually... no. That's not ur body darlin'. Too much photoshop," a user said.

Another added, "This is disgusting yeah we get it you have money but if you haven't looked at your comments people are being disgusting perverts and you know that when you were younger you wouldn't have wanted to go this far for one picture in fact even post anything like this at all or show anyone this at all for that matter I'm very disappointed in you."

Lovato recently shared a couple of photos from her photoshoot for Norton magazine. She is seen staring right at the camera with her smokey eyes. Dressed in a white outfit with large sleeves, she accentuated her looks with red lipstick on her pout.

"Thank you for an AMAZING shoot @notionmagazine!!!" she wrote next to the photo.

"Gorgeous girl ," a fan said, while another added, "Girl swing them sleeves Yasss."