Demi Lovato knows how to wow her fans on social media. The Sorry Not Sorry singer has once again caused a bit of a fan frenzy on Instagram by sharing some "stunning" photos of herself.

Rocking a blue sequined jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, the American singer can be seen flaunting her curves while striking a sultry pose for the camera. In the snap, she looks at the lens with her piercing eyes while caressing her long, luscious locks. She accessorised her glam look with looped earrings and rings on her fingers.

Lovato wore the dress for her New Year's Eve performance in Miami on Sunday night, 31 December.

"Happy New Year!!! #2018," the 25-year-old songstress wrote next to the snap, which has generated a lot of interest among fans, some of whom have taken to the comments section to make their feelings known.

"The definition of beautiful," a fan gushed, while another said, "Omg. This is perfect."

"Beautiful as always," an admirer commented, while another follower wrote, "You're so Latina, kisses girl. You're so hot like a spicy burrito but you're so beautiful and healthy."

Lovato then shared another photo, this time with two cuddly pooches. The singer can be seen wearing a baby pink low-cut sports bra that she teamed up with matching leggings and trainers.

Wearing minimal makeup, Lovato let her tresses loose to go with her relaxed look while lounging on a comfy sofa with the two dogs. She can be seen cuddling one of the pooches with her left hand while the other one sits on the sofa near her legs.

"Girl, you are my rock and inspiration to my soul to keep my head up and believe in me all day everyday, especially when the odds are against me. Much love from one sistah to another," a fan wrote, while another simply said, "You are so beautiful."

Quite a few of her followers also commented about the two dogs, with an admirer saying, "Love the dogs."

"Lucky dog," was how someone else cheekily put it, while another dog lover wrote, "Wow, Demi has two French Poodles, so gorgeous. Like me, I have 3 little French, too gorgeous."