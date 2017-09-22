She's famous for her hourglass physique of large breasts and a Kardashian-esque behind that caught the eye of Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, and Demi Rose Mawby hasn't failed to impress fans with her latest photoshoot.

The 22-year-old glamour model stunned as she worked her magic on a beach in Ibiza, stripping off and emerging from the ocean with her perfectly-manicured hands covering her chest, along with a pair of nude bikini bottoms.

Mawby wore a statement piece of jewellery in the form of a giant gold panther body chain that hung on her neck, drawing attention to her ample assets. She sported a wet-look hair style and naturally flawless make-up with a stern expression on her face as she worked a pose for the cameras.

The topless snaps have emerged on Instagram, though not on her own page, and come after she shared a snap of herself completely nude under a black lace sheer gown in a professional photoshoot taken in London.

The floor-length number highlighted her feminine silhouette and amassed hundreds of comments from her 5.3m followers.

One person commented: "So hot and Beautiful" as another put: "That is some kickass dress! Wow. So beautiful ❤️"

A third put: "Absolutely Breathtakingly Stunning Demi Rose".

Mawby has made her name by leaving very little to the imagination and regularly treats her followers to jaw-dropping photos of her voluptuous figure.

Her popularity began when she started posting raunchy pictures of herself on her social media accounts as a teenager.

She previously told The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now. In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."