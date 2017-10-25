Young Canadian prospect Denis Shapovalov is happy to be compared with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as he continues to impress the tennis world.

Shapovalov's stock has quickly risen in recent months, having defeated world number one Nadal in the third round of the Rogers Cup in August as he reached the semi-final stage.

The 18-year-old then reached the fourth round of the US Open in September, impressively defeating the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kyle Edmund along the way, having started the Grand Slam in the qualifiers.

Shapovalov's performances and results have seen him quickly skyrocket from 143 to 49 in the ATP tennis rankings as he received plaudits as well as comparisons with Nadal and Federer.

"Obviously, I like to be compared to Rafa [Nadal] or Roger [Federer]," Shapovalov told Le Matin, as quoted on Tennis World USA. "I also watched Roger a lot, who is my idol. I grew up with his posters in my room.

"Roger is a true gentleman and role model. But I don't want to be compared to past champions. He [Federer] has an incredible touch. I like to take risks, feel that a shot is good and go without any hesitation. The score doesn't matter. For me, that's essential."

Still a teenager, Shapovalov's future in the sport is extremely bright, especially if he keeps going in his current upward trajectory.

The Tel Aviv-native added that he would like to finish the calendar year in the top 40 of the ATP rankings while revealing his long-term goals in tennis.

"I'd like to end 2017 in the top 40," he said. "As for my dreams, I would say being World No. 1 and winning Grand Slam titles.

"But also, or more importantly, encouraging many kids to play tennis in Canada."

Shapovalov most recently defeated Yuichi Sugita in the Basel Open on Monday (23 October) to advance to the Round of 16.