Just when everyone thought that feud between Future and his ex Ciara is over for good, the rapper released a controversial track from the album HNDRXX where he apparently called his ex-girlfriend his 'possession'. The lyrics of the opening track are causing widespread anger among the fans of the pregnant singer as many speculate that the singer has unleashed his bitterness on the mother of his three-year-old son Future Zahir.

The lyrics of the opening song titled "My Collection," rants about his ex-girlfriend and her numerous affairs. "She told me she was an angel. She f**cked two rappers and three singers/ she got a couple athletes on speed dial/ I'm tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial."

The 31-year-old R&B songstress has previously been linked with 50 Cent, Bow Wow and Trey Songz and is married to athlete Russell Wilson. The lyrics further dips low when the singer calls his former girlfriend his 'collection'. "Anytime I got you, girl you my possession / Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection," the 33-year-old singer loathes.

Earlier, during an interview with Beats 1 radio, the Honest rapper predicted that his song may get the wrong attention for being too personal. "It might get more attention that I want it to get. It might get the wrong attention, it might get great attention. Who knows? I just know it's a song I feel good about. This is not me holding anything back."

True to his expectations, Ciara fans are lashing out their anger on the singer's latest song for being demeaning. "I won't be surprised if Future comes out with another mixtape/album after Ciara gives birth," one fan tweeted while reacting to the rapper's latest number.

"Future need to give us more records like march madness, not this Ciara diss tracks," a fan wrote. "Future mentions Ciara a whole lot, especially for someone who is "over her". Future is honestly the one that took the L. Y'all don't see it," wrote another.

However, unaffected by her ex-boyfriend's diss track, the pregnant singer flaunted her love for husband Wilson in her latest Instagram image.