Kim Kardashian is all about supporting her husband's business ventures and took a break from wearing her regular high heels, to show off a pair of sneakers from Kanye's West's new line. The social media queen attended an event in October, wearing a Yeezy Season coat, sweatpants, Calabasas socks, and yet-to-be-released Yeezy sneakers.

The look was a far cry from her typical glam style but we do commend her for promoting West's designs, especially those chunky white sneakers. The Yeezy Mud Rat 500's are part of the the Adidas line designed in collaboration with Kanye West and Kim used her Instagram and Twitter accounts to give followers a sneak peak.

First, let us describe these kicks. The all white lace-ups are made up of a mix of materials, including suede, cow leather and mesh. They have adiPRENE+ cushioned tooling, and 3M reflective piping to add that little extra. According to @YeezyMafia, the Mud/Desert Rat 500 is expected to hit shelves in the first half of 2018 and will be available in multiple colour-ways.

We felt the sneakers were very similar to the ones most grandpas at a retirement wear, and it looks like we are not the only ones lacking love for these shoes. Twitter and Instagram did not seem too impressed either.

A number of people compared them to the shoes waitresses at Hooters wear while others said they looked like 90s Walmart or Payless specials. "Ew no. No. No no. What are these cauliflowers she's wearing?" one Instagram fan asked.