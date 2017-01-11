Professional wrestling broadcaster Sam Roberts has shared an interview he conducted with Dolph Ziggler right before WrestleMania 29, where the superstar says he hates John Cena as he wants to do what the 15-time WWE champion has achieved in his wrestling career.

The interview was shared on the 115th episode of Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, after Ziggler turned heel on the recent episode of SmackDown Live.

"I hate [John Cena], and, like, for real. Yeah, I hate everything he stands for. I hate how awkwardly he runs. I hate that I'm better at wrestling, but he has this awesome connection with the fans and I'm so great at wrestling and I haven't made that great connection with all the fans that aren't in New York," Ziggler said. (Via Comicbook)

"There has to be some substance to a character and we know John. We know his 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect'. We know he's not going to back down. He's the face of the company. What do we know about me? I'm jacked, shredded, look like a movie star, and have great matches. That doesn't connect with everyone," he added.

Ziggler also speaks about how "mad" he gets as part-timers return during WrestleMania season to grab the spots of full-timers. He, however, said he also gets fired up to do his best and understands why the wrestling entertainment company needs to bring them for the big pay-per-view event.

"A reason these guys come back every time because we, I, grew up watching those guys. I feel that connection that you don't always have with younger generations right now and they're, business-wise, it's a smart move," he said.

"It makes the biggest movie star in the entire world who is main eventing our pay-per-view, our WrestleMania, so that's eyes that we somehow don't see, who don't know who Dolph Ziggler is, they're going to get a chance to see me, so you have to see the positives in it. Man, it makes me so mad, but there is a positive spin to it in the end for business, in the long run. Hopefully, it make me a bigger star down the line."