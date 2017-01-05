After taking credit for single-handedly saving America's economy, Donald Trump has given himself another pat on the back for taking a musician's career to the next level. According to the President-elect, Jackie Evancho's album sales have 'skyrockted' since she confirmed she would perform at his inauguration.

In a message posted Twitter-his current platform of choice- the President-elect claimed that the 16-year-old had benefited from her allegiance with him.

The real-estate tycoon told his 18.7 million followers: "Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance. Some people just don't understand the "Movement"

While there is a good chance the relatively unknown classical singer's profile got a boost – thanks to the 14 December announcement that she would play at the swearing in of Trump as 45th Potus – come 20 January, there are other contributing factors to the spike in album sales.

The most glaring and obvious is that she released a Christmas album in the month of December. According to Nielson Music, Someday At Christmas, which was released on 28 October, sold 6,000 copies in the chart week ending 15 Dec. Following her inauguration announcement, she experienced a slight surge with 11,000 copies sold in the following week. It is not uncommon for a Christmas album to spike in the chart in the days leading up to Christmas. The chart performance was also helped by the fact that Evancho recently performed during a promotional pit stop on the America's Got Talent holiday special, which aired on NBC on 19 December.

Meanwhile, it looks like Evancho may be the biggest singer on the inauguration bill after A-list musicians like Celine Dion, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli flat out refused to perform at the ceremony.

Earlier in January, X Factor alumni Rebecca Ferguson confirmed she had been asked to take to the stage but would on accept on one condition: she is allowed to sing the protest anthem, Strange Fruit, a song which "speaks to all the disregarded and downtrodden black people".

Strange Fruit is a poem originally written by teacher Abel Meeropol, which protested against racism and the lynching of African Americans in the early 20th century. First recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939, Nina Simone released her own version of the song which features the lines: "Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze" in 1965.

Kanye West's sampled Simone's rendition for his track Blood On The Leaves, which appeared on his 2013 album Yeezus.