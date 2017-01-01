US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday (31 December) he knows "things that other people don't know" about Russia's alleged interference in the US elections and added that the information would be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the 70-year-old cast doubt over reports from the FBI and CIA, over Moscow's involvement in the election.

He said, "I just want them to be sure, because it's a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure. If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. And so I want them to be sure."

The New York Times quoted him as saying: "I think it's unfair if they don't know. And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation."

Further, the president-elect asked people to avoid using computers when dealing with sensitive material. "It's very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way, because I'll tell you what, no computer is safe," Trump noted.

"I don't care what they say, no computer is safe. I have a boy who's 10 years old; he can do anything with a computer."

On 29 December, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut two sites in Maryland and New York which were allegedly used to gather intelligence.