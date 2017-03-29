Canadian rapper Drake made a triumphant return to the stage in Amsterdam after abruptly postponing a show in the city. Following much anticipation, the More Life hitmaker performed at the Ziggo Dome on 28 March after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.

Fans at the arena were relieved the 30-year-old, real name Aubrey Graham, resumed his Boy Meets World tour after scrapping a scheduled gig on 27 March. During his latest tour date, the Hold On, We're Going Home rapper is said to have apologised to the audience for his no-show the previous night. One concert-goer tweeted: "Drake apologies to Amsterdam saying that 'Last night was one of the worst nights of his life'. [sic]"

It was announced that Drake had postponed the earlier show due to an illness, which TMZ now reports was food poisoning after eating "bad sushi". Sources claim the Grammy-winner sought medical treatment immediately but he was still too ill to go ahead with the performance.

Fans had already waited for more than an hour for the show to begin at the Ziggo Dome when a tour manager emerged on-stage to deliver the disappointing news that Drake was unable to perform. Angry concert-goers booed the rapper and some even threw items, including drinks, onto the stage.

It was the third time Drake had cancelled that particular Amsterdam show, which was first scheduled for 20 January, then 27 January and later 27 March but is now due to take place on 29 March.

During his return to the stage, Drake was joined by UK grime MC Giggs for the first live performance of their collaboration KMT, which appears on the rapper's new playlist More Life. The 22-track record features appearances from Kanye West, Skepta, Jorja Smith, Black Coffee, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Quavo, Travis Scott and PartyNextDoor.

Boy Meets World, comprised of European tour dates, will draw to a close with the final Amsterdam show before Drake embarks on a break for the rest of 2017. On the More Life track Do Not Disturb, the Hotline Bling star reveals he will not release any new music until 2018 while he works on his fifth studio album.

Watch Drake perform with Giggs in Amsterdam: