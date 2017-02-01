Rapper Drake reportedly tried to make his rumoured girlfriend Jennifer Lopez "jealous" by talking about his ex-flame Rihanna. The Canadian singer spoke about RiRi during a performance at the London's O2 Arena on Monday night (30 January).

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old rapper dedicated a part of his show to the Needed Me singer and mesmerised the audience by playing two of their collaborations – Work and Too Good.

During his performance, the One Dance hitmaker gushed about Rihanna and called her "the queen of everything".

"If you want your woman to feel sexy and s*** you play the Riri records," he said.

Drake is believed to have moved on with Lopez after ending his on-again and off-again relationship with Rihanna.

According Entertainment Tonight, Lopez is now really into Drake after dating for just a month.

"She's head over heels for Drake. It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him," the site quoted a source as saying.

Previously, People Magazine claimed that Lopez and Drake enjoy each other's company. "Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake," a source had said.

Another insider, close to Lopez noted that while they "do work on music together", the pair "enjoy each other on another level, too".

"Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten," the source continued.