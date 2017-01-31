Gigi Hadid has finally revealed what she loves to do when she is not working. The 21-year-old model said that she likes to spend quality time with boyfriend Zayn Malik when she is on break.

She also gave a lowdown on what the couple do on date nights. Hadid, in a recent interview with Vogue, said that she likes to stay at home with the singer "doing art and cooking" when in Los Angeles.

Hadid also said that she and Malik "like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up".

"I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end'."

Despite being successful, Hadid has not been spared the hate. In 2016, she was slammed for her frequent weight loss and gain, which she addressed in an open letter. Later in the year, she was criticised for her significant weight loss and she revealed that she suffered from a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's disease.

"My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year," Hadid said during a panel discussion for Reebok's Perfect Never campaign in December 2016. "I have Hashimoto's disease. It's a thyroid disease, and it's now been two years since taking the medication for it."

According to Elle magazine, for the past two years, Hadid has been taken medication, which can cause nervousness, mood swings and weight loss.