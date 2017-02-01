Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) are officially debuting as a couple at Grammy Awards, a new report has claimed. Apparently, the Starboy singer has listed the songstress as his plus one for Clive Davis' pre show party, and has also put in a request to The Recording Academy to arrange them to be seated them next to each other at the show.

Sources have told TMZ that the Canadian singer's people have contacted the party planners with the request. Although the Same Old Love hitmaker and Gomez are attending the awards show, as of now they are not sitting together.

According to the report, Bella Hadid's former boyfriend will be performing at the event, while Gomez will not perform despite her No 1 hit song Hands to Myself.

Gomez and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in California following their intimate dinner date on 10 January. Since then the two have been flaunting their PDA. Most recently, the love birds were spotted kissing in public during their romantic getaway in Florence, Italy.

An eyewitness, who spotted the couple smiling and embracing each other at Piazza Michelangelo, told Entertainment Tonight that The Weeknd and 24-year-old Gomez are "very much in love".

The duo also enjoyed a romantic dinner at a restaurant, where Selena was seen running her fingers across her boyfriend's face.

The pair "couldn't take their hands off each other," the eyewitness said. "Selena acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd... He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him. It was like no one else existed — just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another."