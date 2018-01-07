Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has some advice for Davina McCall when it comes to dealing with her heartbreak.

Speaking to The Sun, the WWE wrestler-turned-actor said he will "keep a lookout" at the TV presenter's messages on his Twitter page, as he asked the 50-year-old to "keep on going" even though it might get tough on her following her split with Matthew Robertson in December 2017. The mother-of-three was married to Robertson for 17 years.

"Davina seems like she has a lot of positive energy herself, because saying nice things about others is a big sign that you are confident in yourself. I've been there, I have been in a dark place, and if there's one thing she needs it is to talk things out, because nobody should be suffering in silence," the 45-year-old actor told the publication.

He added, "Talking it through and not going through it alone is half the battle won. She is going through a difficult time at the moment, so my advice to her is to just keep on going."

Johnson's advice comes just a few days after McCall said she has been secretly messaging him on Twitter hoping that he will notice her as she "wants to marry him". She had told The Sun that Johnson is the "nicest guy".

Johnson is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian with whom he shares a daughter, Jasmine Johnson. The couple have been together since 2007.

"I think Dwayne Johnson is hardworking, gives more than is expected, funny...I want to meet him. I'm literally sending him messages all the time, I'm thinking 'persist, persist'! He's so big, I'd have to climb up his thigh. I just think he's a nice guy, a really nice guy, great, positive energy," McCall had said.

"I have a blue tick next to my name so I'm sort of thinking, 'Do you think Dwayne Johnson is going to look at his tweets and go, 'Oh hang on, there's a blue tick from a British girl, I'm gonna click on her. And oh, she seems like a nice person, I'm going to answer her'?"