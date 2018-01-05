Ashley Graham has shared a "stunning" photo of herself on social media and her fans can't stop themselves from gushing over the snap, with many calling the plus-size model "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

The picture, which has been shared on Instagram, shows the American beauty flaunting her stunning figure in a cleavage-baring black swimsuit on a beach. Letting her wet long locks loose over her face, the Nebraska native is posing sensuously with her mouth slightly open and staring straight at the camera while pressing her arms against her hips to keep her swimsuit from sliding down her body.

"Oldie but a goodie - one of my first editorials ever for @ellecanada #tbt," the 30-year-old wrote alongside the image, which has racked up more than 223,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and followers on the social media platform.

"Hello Ashley! Really nice Photo of you but all of your pictures are very lovely and beautiful," a fan commented and another just added, "Unreal."

Graham, who became the first plus-size model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016, is an inspiration to many as she has been promoting body positivity since breaking onto the modelling scene in the early 2000s. And, this picture of her proudly flaunting her figure in a swimwear has once again touched her fans, with many calling her their inspiration.

"Gorgeous Ashley smashing!! Thanks for changing the face (and body)of the modelling industry from a model from the sixties love you," a fan said and another added, "You are my inspiration. To be better. Do better. Love myself more. Strive for things that are out of this world. You are an amazing woman, and I adore you @theashleygraham."