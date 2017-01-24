Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to her first child amid split from former NFL star Edgerton Hartwell. The 37-year-old actress, whose husband demanded a paternity test some months ago, shared the happy news on social media this Monday.

Pulliam posted an adorable photograph of her newborn baby girl on Instagram and announced her name to fans.

"Ella Grace has arrived!!!" she wrote along with the snap that featured little Ella's feet covered in furry socks.

Days after Pulliam announced the news of her pregnancy in July, her husband had filed for divorce and even demanded a paternity test.

At the time, the celebrity couple had been married for just six months following a whirlwind romance.

Irrespective of the turn of events, Pulliam remained positive as she prepared to welcome her daughter. "Despite what's been publicized, there's always funny, there's always love, there's always laughter, no matter what," she had said on her Kandidly Keshia podcast.

Later the sitcom actress gushed about her bundle of joy as she shared a photo of her daughter's ultrasound on Thanksgiving Day. She said, "This has been this single most challenging year of my life. However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God's power than ever. Thru it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn't even know I possess."

"I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella," Pulliam added. "I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy."

The new mother, who shot to fame for her role as Rudy Huxtable in The Cosby Show, married the former Baltimore Ravens player in January last year. But the couple soon announced their split citing "irreconcilable differences".