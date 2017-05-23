The second confirmed victim of the Manchester bombing has been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, Lancashire.

The Press Association report that Lancashire County Council have identified Saffie as being among the 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert.

Saffie was a pupil at Tarleton Primary School. Headteacher Chris Upton said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.

"Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that."

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly."

Georgina Callendar, a teenager, is at present the only other named fatality from last night's attack. She attended Runshaw College, which said in a statement: "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss.

"We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team."

More to follow.