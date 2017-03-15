Ben Affleck has opened up about his struggle with alcohol and revealed that he has "completed treatment for alcohol addiction" and thanked his ex-Jennifer Garner for supporting him during this tough time.

The actor and director said in a Facebook post that there is no shame in getting help. Affleck wrote, "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

The Batman actor –previously entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001 –also thanked Garner for "support" in the post. The Oscar winner said, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

The Daredevil co-actors filed for divorce in 2015, and have three children together – Samuel, 5, Seraphina, 8, and Violet, 11.

Previously a report in People Magazine alleged that Affleck and Jennifer has called off their divorce.A source close to Garner told the outlet: "Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try."

"There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids and those kids love their parents," another source added.