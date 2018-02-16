Eric Bailly is available for Manchester United when they take on Huddersfield Town for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (17 February) but remain without Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford.

Bailly has not featured since the defeat to Chelsea in the first week of November, undergoing ankle surgery the following month. The Ivory Coast international is back in training however and speaking to MUTV, Jose Mourinho has confirmed his defender is in contention to make his return at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend, United's official website reports.

Bailly's availability comes at the crucial stage in the season with both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling coming in for criticism after disappointing performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. The former Villarreal defender will also be ready for United's mid-week trip to Spain for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Mourinho will have the options of Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof to choose from for their FA Cup meeting with David Wagner's side.

Herrera and Rashford remain on the sidelines, as also confirmed by the club. Both players missed last Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United with slight muscular injuries, as confirmed by Mourinho ahead of kick-off, who added he didn't think either were long-term issues. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini meanwhile remain sidelined.

The manager did confirm however that Pogba will play against Terriers following a week of speculation over his future at the club.

"We want to go to the quarter-finals so we go with a serious approach," Mourinho said. "I have more Premier Leagues and League Cups, I'd like more [FA Cups] but I am not thinking about myself, I am thinking about the club and the fans."