Antonio Conte has confirmed that summer arrival Ethan Ampadu will be involved when Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (20 September).

The defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has been promoted to the first-team after impressing for the youth team in Premier League 2 and the Uefa Youth Cup.

Ampadu joined the Blues from Exeter City during the summer transfer window on a free transfer, but the League Two side are guaranteed a compensation that will be decided by a tribunal. The 17-year-old became Exeter's youngest-ever player at 15 years, 10 months and 26 days and was offered scholarship forms by Newcastle United.

The versatile defensive player also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. But he chose to move to Stanford Bridge despite his father Kwame Ampadu being the coach of the U18 setup at Arsenal's Hale End academy.

Antonio Conte has heaped praise on the defender and confirmed that he will be part of the squad that takes on Forest. A number of other young players alongside the more experienced Eden Hazard are expected to be involved in the third round clash.

"Ampadu is a young player but I think he has good quality," Conte said, as quoted by the Guardian. "He has good prospects to become a Chelsea player. He's strong physically, [has] good technique and personality."

"Yes, I think we have to continue to work with him and to try and improve him, to bring him to the next step. But for sure he has good prospects at Chelsea and will be in the squad [against Forest]."

The Italian manager also praised Ampadu's achievements in the international arena after he was called up by Chris Coleman as part of the Wales training squad for their World Cup qualifying game against Slovakia. The Chelsea youngster has been capped at England Under-16 level and is also eligible to play for Ghana and Republic Ireland, but looks to be edging towards playing for Wales.

"You must be proud of this [achievement]," Conte said. "But, for sure, he has to work a lot to deserve another call-up to the national team."

"We must be pleased because this player is a Chelsea player and now it's important to work very well with him and try and improve his weaknesses. Yes, but he's a young player. I'm sure he's a good prospect for Chelsea."