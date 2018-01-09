Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has said that although Floyd Mayweather is a great boxer, he missed becoming an undisputed champion in his career.

Mayweather is a former five-weight champion, having won titles at super featherweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

With the former pound-for-pound great boasting a currently unrivalled 50-0 record, "Money" believes he is the greatest boxer of all-time.

Having recently got into a debate with Sugar Ray Leonard over the topic, the 40-year-old said how he had beaten multiple world champions without suffering a loss.

However, Holyfield says Mayweather cannot claim he has beaten everyone because he has never unified all the titles in any of those divisions.

"My whole thing [is this], he is a great fighter. But to actually say that [he's beaten everyone], you've got to be the undisputed," Holyfield said, according to BoxingScene. "You need to get all the belts at one time and let everybody know that I beat everybody who had a belt and I am undisputed.

"You can't just say 'I got this WBC belt, I got this WBC belt and I got this WBC belt,' and all of them are WBCs and you don't got the rest of the belts to say you are undisputed."

Holyfield cited how he himself along with the likes of Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas all became undisputed champions by taking the initiative to win every belt.

"The whole big thing is, its not just this one belt - its all of these other belts," he added. "I wanted to be undisputed, where you can say that I am the undisputed champion of the world.

"Ever since [Muhammad] Ali left, there wasn't an undisputed champion until [Mike] Tyson was the first one to be made undisputed, then Buster Douglas, then me, then Riddick Bowe and then Lennox Lewis. Lennox was the last one [at heavyweight].

"That was five guys who took the time and said 'I don't just want to be one of the champions - I want to be undisputed where everyone knows at that time that I was the very best. That's the only thing that Floyd is missing, because he was never the undisputed world champion in any weight division."