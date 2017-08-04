Everton manager Ronald Koeman is hoping to hear some "good news" regarding the Toffees' pursuit of Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson and confirmed that he is still very much in the hunt for a new striker amid links with Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

The former Southampton manager said earlier this week that he "hoped" a deal for Sigurdsson would be concluded shortly, while Swansea boss Paul Clement echoed his sentiments as he seeks an end to the drawn-out pursuit.

But speaking after his side's 1-0 victory over Slovakian minnows Ruzomberok on Thursday (3 August) Koeman could not provide an update on the protracted Sigurdsson transfer, which has dragged on for much of the summer.

"I don't have an update today [Thursday], because I did not speak to anybody," Koeman told the Liverpool Echo. "I was fully focused and concentrated on the game tonight and maybe we get some good news tomorrow [Friday]."

Young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fine finish secured Everton's passage into the Europa League play-off round, in which they will face Croatian outfit Hajduk Split, but Koeman knows that he cannot fully rely on the England Under-20 starlet and must fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth £90m last month.

"We need more forward players," Koeman told the Daily Mail. "We lost one forward (Romelu Lukaku) and if you count the players we need more competition. The explanation is not so difficult. Dominic is a promising boy, I counted on him last season but it is all about training and competition."

Everton have been linked with a host of forwards during the summer, but is understood that Arsenal's Giroud tops Koeman's wishlist.

The 30-year-old France international had to make do with a peripheral role in north London last season and his chances of game-time have decreased further after Arsenal signed his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee. But Arsene Wenger wants to keep Giroud, who he believes is relishing the competition that faces him.

Along with Arsenal's Giroud, Everton are also believed to be interested in Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, who has held talks with the Foxes board regarding his future this summer. According to the Daily Mail Bournemouth had a £20m for Gray rejected by Leicester earlier this week but the England Under-21 international may force a move away from the Midlands as he seeks regular game-time.