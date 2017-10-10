Georges St-Pierre has revealed that it would be an "amazing honour" to face Conor McGregor, but he is not interested in fighting people in the smaller weight classes for now.

St-Pierre (25-2 record in MMA) will be making his return to the octagon for the first time in four years when he takes on middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on 4 November.

Formerly the welterweight champion, "GSP" will be moving up a weight class as he seeks to cement his legacy as the best fighter of all time.

However, rumours have always been floating around on a possible super fight between himself and current lightweight champion McGregor.

The Canadian's boxing coach Freddie Roach revealed that the Irishman could be a potential last opponent for St-Pierre while he was urged by his fellow compatriot Olivier Aubin-Mercier to call out McGregor regardless of the result at UFC 217.

Along with this, St-Pierre was in attendance at UFC 196, which sparked rumours that the company were planting the seeds for a meeting between the two before McGregor eventually lost to Nate Diaz in what was his first welterweight bout.

However, the 36-year-old insists he was only in attendance because he was asked to by the higher-ups of the UFC while adding that he is not interested in dropping weight classes to fight McGregor.

"I showed up at the fight because Lorenzo Fertitta asked me to come and show up because my agent was in negotiations with the UFC," St-Pierre said, as quoted on MMAFighting. "He wanted me to be there. I don't know if he had something else behind his head, I was just there because of the meeting."

"I didn't have any plan of doing anything towards Conor McGregor. We don't compete in the same weight class. Everything is possible but everybody is targeting Conor McGregor because of the money.

"He's the money fight. But I don't challenge guys that compete in lower weight class divisions. For me, I don't do that. I'm going up to fight Michael Bisping now. I'm looking up."

St-Pierre however, did not rule out a potential meeting in the future, claiming that if the fans wanted to see them fight, it could happen.

"He's [McGregor] an amazing fighter, it would be an amazing honour, but I don't know," St-Pierre added. "I don't know what to say."

"If the fans want it and he wants it maybe it will happen but right now, I'm focused on Bisping."