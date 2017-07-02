Fans have slammed Adele after she cancelled two London concerts at the last minute.

The 29-year-old said that she was 'heartbroken' after being forced to cancel the gigs after suffering damage to her vocal chords.

She wrote on Instagram: "The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away. However, I've struggled vocally both nights."

She added that she was 'desperate' to perform and regarded the Wembley Stadium gigs as a 'milestone' in her career.

Acknowledging the financial loss incurred to concert-goers she said: "I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organizing your trips," she said.

Concluding the emotional post she appealed to her fans to forgive her. However, her message fell on deaf ears as irate concert-goers turned to social media to vent their anger at the star, as fans lost hundreds of pounds on travel and hotel stays.

The Grammy-award winner had originally been scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday, but added extra dates due to high demand.

The Hello singer was accused of having "a zero work ethic" and being "greedy" for booking the extra dates.

Chris Toon wrote on Twitter that it was 'disgusting' and asked whether he would be reimbursed for travel and hotel costs.

And Tash Carr spoke of her disappointment on Facebook saying she and her five-year-old son were 'gutted'. "She added more dates...all before tonight's gig...Can't help but feel cheated that she wouldn't have strained her voice and we would've seen her."

"The added dates got to see her and we didn't. Just gutted she won't be touring anymore. Hey ho my son has a life lesson in disappointment. Just hope we get all money back from travel arrangements xx'

"I am gutted and so is my five-year-old boy who has been so excited since Christmas day when receiving his ticket! Obviously we love Adele and want her to recover...but can't help but feel a massive let down when we bought the tickets when she first released them," Ms Carr said.

Alison Roome wrote on Facebook: 'I'm absolutely gutted for myself and all the fans, her statement is heart breaking BUT had they ( Adele &whoever) stuck with the original 2 Wembley dates ( Friday & Saturday ) then there would not of been a problem, GREED on someones end has done this !!'

'Still turn up, talk to your fans, IF its your so called last tour maybe you should give them the satisfaction of just being there still..after all they pay your wages..,' Lee wrote.

Viki Anderson Cooper wrote: 'Never understood her huge popularity & why people fall for the 'she's so grounded & just one of us' crap. She's an attention seeking diva with a foul mouth & zero class. Feel sorry for those who have booked travel, hotels etc.'

"Plus zero work ethic. Many artists perform well into their 60s/70s whilst wouldn't dream of letting their fans down," he wrote.

Marina Browning also said: "And there's Green Day, doing a huge gig in Hyde Park today after at least 6 months of touring the world. In other words, man up woman!!!'

While ticket holders are entitled to a refund, many expressed their anger that there would not be compensation for travel and accommodation.

Ian J Fudge wrote: "My friends who were flying down from Glasgow are pretty disappointed - lost a fortune in flights and hotel."

Adding to the disappointment before cancelling the gigs the singer suggested that it could be her last tour.

Kathleen Cleaver wrote: "So she puts out a letter saying she's stopping touring then all of a sudden she's cancelling shows . It just seems like she wants to stop now and can't be bothered."

While there were a lot of unhappy concert-goers, many fans showed their support for the star.

"This tour brought everyone involved so much joy. You were phenomenal Adele. We'll be ready for your return when you are, Darling," said one.

A group of fans gathered at Wembley for a sing-a-long as they showed their loyalty to the star.

"What a special night with other Daydreamers! We wish nothing but the best for you Adele!! #WeLoveYouAdele #Wembley"