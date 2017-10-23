Mother and daughter or twins? Fans were left bewildered after Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh shared a smoking hot selfie with her daughter Emilie Cunliffe from their recent night-out. Indeed, the physical similarities between the two were hard to miss, as eagle-eyed fans raved about the picture on social media.

"Me and my beautiful @EmilieCunliffe last night," the English stunner wrote alongside the grainy snap that showed the actress and her 20-year-old daughter all dolled-up for the night.

Interestingly, the duo sported a similar, loosely curled hairstyle, dramatic smokey eyes and subtle hint of gloss for the outing, giving fans all the more reason to talk about their apparent resemblance. The only difference, however, appeared to be Emilie's thick crop of bangs that unlike Kym's style, grazed the width of her forehead.

"You look like sisters," one Twitter user wrote complementing the 41-year-old actress and her lookalike girl – whom Kym shares with former partner Dave Cunliffe. Soon, other followers of the singer-turned-actress too followed the suit and bombarded the comments section with messages.

"Double trouble," a user cheekily wrote, as a second fan, like many others debated over the striking similarities, asking, "Twins?"

Some of Kym's fans, though, couldn't seem to get over her beautiful daughter, who looked like a splitting image of her mother. "Your mini me," gushed the user, as someone else complemented, writing "Beautiful?? Er understatement."

"Wow you both look so alike & beautiful Mother like daughter x hope you both had a lovely night," another fan shared.

And looks like it's not just the features that mini Kym has inherited from her fashion-forward mother, but her sartorial taste as well. The duo rocked matching all-black ensemble for their time out in Manchester.

In related news, things seem to be heating up for Kym's on-screen character, Michelle Connor from Coronation Street. Teasing the struggles that are in store for Michelle, a Corrie source told The Sun, "Robert's coming back to Weatherfield a different man. Prison has really changed him and his relationship with Michelle."