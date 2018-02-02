Music star Pink has broken every conventional mould time and again to stand out from the crowd. And while her fans are not strangers to this edgy side of hers, many were taken by surprise when the Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken hitmaker shared an absolute "badass" picture from her younger days.

Looking stunning as always, Pink showed off a very different look in the throwback snap, rocking a braided hairstyle from back in the nineties. With her shoulder-length hair pushed back, the 38-year-old singer posed with her hands folded while shooting a fierce look into the camera lens.

Besides the braided hair, the Beautiful Trauma singer also flaunted dark gothic makeup, donning an extra layer of mascara, and a deep red pout. However, her attire was kept simple and minimalistic with a white vest and black bottom combination.

"Throwback Thursday, 97' #microbraidsandanattitudefordays," Pink wrote alongside the old picture that she shared with her 3 million-plus followers on Instagram.

As expected, the stunning throwback pic caught the eye of several social media followers, who have bombarded the comment's section with their reactions.

"Why have I never seen this phase of pink?! IDEK if you like her but look how hot she is [sic]," a fan, pleasantly surprised by the photo, commented.

A second user followed suit, sharing, "Wow, this is the most amazing picture I think I've ever seen of you. #real #youareamazing #neverstopdoinyou #madloveforpink."

"Omg... you are such a badass rebel!! Love that you are now a woman, wife, mother with a strong rebel heart... rock on beauty. I am a proud fan!!" someone else said.

One more fan wrote, "OMG, that is such a cool photo and full of attitude. Love it," as another follower shared, "Girl, you could cut someone with that glare! Always ripped though! Those arms!"

Meanwhile, some fans even went on to draw comparisons with Vanessa Williams, a popular singer and actress.

"For some reason to me, the way the picture was taken and your facial expression, you look like Vanessa Williams. Great singer," the comment read, while another follower chimed in, "I thought this was Vanessa Williams."