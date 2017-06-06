Farrah Abraham celebrated her 26th birthday with a big bash at Boutique Restaurant in New York City on 3 June. The Teen Mom OG star opened up about her current relationship status with Simon Saran, dished on whether she was pregnant again and threw some shade on her MTV show's co-stars.

Cleaning the air about those pregnancy rumours, the 26-year-old told E! News: "No. I am not. I hope I don't look pregnant!" At the birthday bash, Abraham also revealed that she and Saran are not engaged and that she was single and ready to meet a new guy. She told the outlet, "I am not engaged that's why I am single. Maybe I'll meet a new guy here?"

Confirming that her relationship with ex Saran is cordial, the MTV star said, "Simon and I are cordial. We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn't work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex."

When asked about her Teen Mom OG c-stars, who are also in New York to film Teen Mom reunion episode, she responded: "They are irrelevant and nonexistent."

In a separate US Weekly report, Abraham admitted that she is hoping to find love on her next MTV show, Love Socially. She told the Magazine, "I hope I find [love] this summer. The new show is called Love Socially. It's based with MTV UK and International, so a division of Teen Mom. [It will be filmed] in Australia, London and four other countries with four other celebrities."

Abraham has already finished filming for Teen Mom OG season 4 reunion episode and according to reports, she got very annoyed with Dr Drew's questions and even walked out of the stage. The controversial star eventually returned to the set and told the host that she felt like everything was always her fault, even crying at one point. Her father, Michael Abraham, joined her on stage to comfort her and said that Farrah needs therapy.