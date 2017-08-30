Social media queen Bella Thorne has set pulses racing after she shared an eye-popping pool-snap, rocking a skimpy string bra, which barely manages to cover her assets.

It looks like it's the same bikini top that the Disney alum has been showing off in a recent series of sexy Instagram uploads. While the 19-year-old star seems completely at ease, flashing her smile while posing in the nude swimwear, the racy display of skin has drawn some flak online.

"Today's vibes," the teen star captioned the steamy picture, followed by some sparkling emoticons. And speaking of sparklers, Thorne herself is decked in bracelets, shiny neckpieces, a shimmery watch and a pair of Lennon glasses in the cheeky shot.

As if that's not enough, the Famous In Love actress throws in some glittery make-up for good measure, impressing her 16 million plus followers on the picture-sharing site. One user went on to draw comparisons with mythical creatures, writing, "Mermaids do exist".

With her vibrant red locks and flawless looks, no doubt Thorne is grabbing eyeballs, but the extreme display of cleavage might have got the goat of some fans.

"Wonder how long it took her to prop her t*t up like that for the perfect pic," a sarcastic comment read. Another Instagram user appeared to take a pot shot at the actress, saying, "Sometimes, I am a silly girl *giggles."

Some users, however, didn't refrain from using harsh words. "F*****g weird," commented someone, while another went a step ahead and suggested, "Put a f*****g t-shirt on".

"Did you get a boob job?" asked a third fan adding fuel to the whirlwind rumours. While this isn't the first time that Thorne has landed at the centre of a social media debate, her loyal fans still seem to have her back.

Defending the actress, a supporter added, "People just let her live how she wants. She isn't harming anyone so why feel the need to attack/judge her. I understand some of you guys *not gonna say everyone* miss the old Bella but ya gotta realise people do grow up lmao. (sic)."