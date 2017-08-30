Nothing goes unnoticed on the internet and more so when it has something to do with First Lady Melania Trump.While leaving the White House with the president on Tuesday, 29 August, the FLOTUS rocked a pair of snakeskin pumps and triggered a frenzy on social media.

The former model's choice of footwear — paired with a bomber jacket and tailored pants — while visiting areas in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey, got her branded "Flood Watch Barbie".

"Help is on the way, Texas! Don't worry, Melania has her special storm stilettos," joked writer-producer Brad Wollack, while someone else mocked, "Nothing says "disaster" like stiletto heels."

The Sovenia-born former model drew the ire of numerous social media users and celebrities over the seemingly impractical choice of heels for a trip to the flooded region.

Taking a shot at her fashion judgment, comedian Jessica Kirson wrote, "Brilliant idea @FLOTUS. You can pick up debris with your heels."

"POTUS and FLOTUS en route to Texas. A word to the wise Melania — you're gonna need new shoes #HoustonFloods," tweeted another user, as someone else chimed in, "I fear Melania Trump's four-inch heels may not last the day."

TV personality Chelsea Handler poked fun, writing, "Melania taking off for Houston on AF1...in stilettos."

"Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume," added Scrubs star Zach Braff.

After the social media snickering peaked, Melania's office hit back at the critics in an attempt to bring the focus back on the victims of the devastating hurricane in Texas, especially Houston.

"It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes," the First Lady's spokeswoman said in a statement to CNN.

Melania's well-tailored outfit didn't last long as she changed into a more somber ensemble and sneakers during the flight to Corpus Christi, the coastal city worst hit by the hurricane.